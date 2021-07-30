Tokyo Olympics archery: Deepika Kumari enters women's individual quarter-finals

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari defeated ROC's Ksenia Perova to go through to the quarter-finals of the women's individual archery event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on July 30 (Friday). Deepika beat the two-time Olympic silver medallist 6-5 in a shootoff in the Round of 16 at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

World No. 1 Deepika Kumari was off to a promising start as she won the first set 28-25 after shooting a bulls-eye with her second arrow. In the second set, she shot 10 and 9 with her first two arrows, however, the score was levelled when she shot a 7 with her third and lost it.

In the third set, Deepika regained the lead, shooting 28 (10, 9, 9) to Perova’s 27 (9, 9, 9). The match then entered the fifth set after the duo tied the fourth set 26-26, each shooting 9, 8, 9.

In the thrilling set, Deepika shot a 7 with her first arrow and lost it as the set and the match went to a shoot-off. The Indian archer took the advantage after Ksenia Perova could only shoot 7 after going first and shot into the inner 10 ring to seal her last-eight spot.

She will next either face top seed An San of South Korea or Japan’s Ren Harakawa for a place in the semis.