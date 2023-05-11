Tiger Woods not included in field list for PGA Championship, set to continue recovery from ankle injury

Tiger Woods was not on the full field list for next week's PGA Championship, the golf major's organisers said on Wednesday (May 10), as the 15-times major champion continues to recover from an ankle surgery.

Woods, who withdrew from the Masters midway through last month's tournament due to injury, underwent fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle to address his post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

The 47-year-old has limited his participation in events following a 2021 car crash, which required his leg to be rebuilt. He has also had multiple knee and back operations.

The PGA Championship, the year's second major, takes place from May 18-21 in Rochester, New York. Woods has won the tournament four times with his last victory coming in 2007.

The PGA Championship, the year's second major, takes place from May 18-21 in Rochester, New York. Woods has won the tournament four times with his last victory coming in 2007.

The next major after the PGA Championship is the U.S. Open from June 15-18.

"Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then -- according to him -- forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job," a court document said.

"And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA,” the court filing read.

It is reported that Herman worked at Woods’ South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter when she was harassed.

Recently Woods, in a shocking move, parted ways with his long-time caddie Joe LaCava. The two were together for 12 years which saw Woods lift 12 trophies. The decision comes after Tiger, who had announced that he has had another surgery on his right leg, left the Masters without competing for all 72-holes due to wild weather, sending a shock to every golf fan on the planet.

