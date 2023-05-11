IPL 2023: Every nation should be jealous of India except Afghanistan - Swann's glaring remark before ODI WC

Seeing Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed shine bright for the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023, former England spinner Graeme Swann made a glaring remark. Swann believes every nation should be jealous of India for the number of wrist spinners they have except Afghanistan. Citing Noor and Rashid's success, as the duo have together accounted for 30 scalps so far for GT in this year's IPL, Swann spoke highly of the two and even claimed Afghanistan can win the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup due to their spin department.

During a media interaction, the Englishman said, "Every nation should be jealous that India have so many good wrist spinners in the country. The only nation that shouldn't be jealous is Afghanistan. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad are possibly the best two bowlers in the world currently. Afghanistan can win the World Cup if they keep going. It is to be noted that the former England spinner is an IPL expert with Jio Cinema - the official digital broadcaster of IPL 2023.

At present, Rashid has accounted for 19 wickets -- second-overall -- for the Hardik Pandya-led defending champions whereas Noor, who is in his debut season, has claimed 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.94. Thus, Noor can well be in the reckoning to be a part of Afghanistan's ODI World Cup squad, to be held in India later this year. So far, he has only played one ODI and a solitary T20I but given his run in the ongoing IPL season, his experience can come in handy for his national side.