IPL 2023: 'They might have to change...'- Former Indian opener on DC's future post CSK loss

Delhi Capitals (DC) lost by 27 runs to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 55 of the IPL 2023 edition. With this loss, David Warner & Co. have now lost seven games in this year's season and continue to remain at the bottom, with eight points from 11 games. With defeat to CSK, DC are near an early elimination and former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra made a big prediction on Delhi camp's future.

Chopra feels some big changes are on the cards in the DC camp post their disappointing run in IPL 2023. As they are nearing elimination, and can well end at the bottom, the former Indian cricketer believes the one-time runners-up might have to change their coaching staff and captain for next season.

"Delhi - I feel the season is over now because you will be able to reach 14 points and your net run rate is very ordinary in any case. It is probably the time for churning there. Delhi might have to change their coaching staff and captain in the coming year," said Chopra on his Youtube channel.

He further opined, "If they don't do that, I will be extremely surprised. This is just my personal opinion. Nothing against anyone to be very honest, but this year's strategies have been slightly beyond my understanding. When Delhi look back and see, they should definitely ask the question that what their players did was on one side, but what is your think tank doing? You don't use Axar Patel properly. You played Sarfaraz Khan, then dropped him and after that, he was in and out."

"You played Priyam Garg an odd match. Aman Khan plays well and you dropped him down the order. You played Lalit Yadav but you kept him down the order and sent Ripal Patel ahead of them. What are you doing? Sometimes it just defies logic," added Chopra.

Ricky Ponting-coached DC, who had fair success from IPL 2019 to 2022, have never looked their part this season. While they have bounced back of late, with four wins from their last six encounters, they are at the bottom for their poor start and poor tactics (in terms of usage of players, team combination, etc.)