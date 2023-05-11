IPL 2023: 'Taking a shift in...': Former WI opener's glaring suggestion for under-fire Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine-starrer Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are still alive in the playoffs race in IPL 2023. After 11 games, they have five wins and occupy the sixth position in the overall standings. Speaking about Narine, the wily off-spinner has not looked at his usual best in the ongoing edition. The 34-year-old has claimed seven wickets in 11 games, at an average of 46.71, and an economy touching nine (8.60).

While Narine has contained the run-flow in a few games, he has also been taken to the cleaners on many occasions in this year's IPL. Speaking on his indifferent run, former West Indies opener Daren Ganga shared some advice for him.

“He has had major challenges with remodelling of his action. He had to do (it) on a continuous basis, he has been called and warned a few times. He had to step out of international cricket because of that scrutiny,” Ganga said during an interaction at the sidelines of a Cricviz event.

Ganga added, "But for me Sunil Narine is still a formidable force, maybe, him taking a shift in franchise might freshen him up and his impact, who knows?" He further emphasised on KKR's spin bowling trio, also comprising Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy, and said, "Sunil Narine is operating in a KKR team where he’s got two additional spinners. That was never the case before. He operated primarily with (Varun) Chakravarthy. But now, he’s got to operate with Suyash Sharma (as well), which makes it a little bit different for him as a player."

Defending Narine, Ganga added,“he’s been consistent with line and lengths” , which, in turn, has benefitted Chakravarthy and Suyash.

“I’ve had the chance to speak with him. The lack of success that they’ve experienced as a team has put a lot more pressure on him as a bowler because defending smaller totals, he’s got to bowl in situations where conditions are very good for batting. We saw that Kolkata is one of the best batting venues in the IPL. So, he’s also playing in a side where he’s bowling amongst other spinners which are successful.

“If you take three spinners in a complement of five bowlers in a T20 innings someone is not going to perform in terms of taking wickets. His economy has been very similar to Chakravarthy and Sharma – they are beneficiaries while he is operating alongside them," Ganga concluded.