IPL 2023: 'Crowd wait for me to get out so that Dhoni can come and bat', reveals Ravindra Jadeja

There is no match to MS Dhoni’s craze, be it in Chennai or any other part of the country. More so that fans present inside the stadium wait for the batter who had come ahead of MS to get out so that they can watch one glimpse of the legend himself. Ravindra Jadeja - India and CSK star all-rounder often hears chants of MS Dhoni while batting and has even heard fans asking him to get out early.

After the win against Delhi Capitals in Chepauk on Wednesday, Jadeja, while attending the post-match presser, revealed the same, saying,

“It becomes really hard when you are batting in the middle order of a team where you have MS Dhoni. No matter, whether CSK playing at its home ground or not, a huge crowd are coming just to see one glimpse of legend MS Dhoni,” Jadeja said after the DC game.

“Whenever any player comes to bat ahead of MS Dhoni, fans pray for the player’s dismissal so that Dhoni can come to bat in the field,” the left-arm all-rounder added.

Speaking on often hearing the same chants this season irrespective of the venue, Jadeja said,

“I keep hearing Mahi bhai’s chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy,” he added.

CSK inch closer to a playoff berth

Jadeja has been CSK’s best performer, and his numbers speak for him. While he hasn’t been among runs this season, his fielding and bowling exploits have made the right noise in IPL 2023. Even against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Jadeja scored 21 off 16 balls – hitting a boundary and a six and even picked Rilee Rossouw's wicket.

On a day when none of the batters could cross the 25-run-mark, Jadeja’s handy cameo counts for a lot. Even CSK’s head coach Stephen Fleming praised the side’s approach, which made the total of 166 as 175 or 180.

On the other hand, the fans finally could witness MS Dhoni play more than a few balls as he arrived at the crease following Rayudu’s wicket in the 17th over. Though, as expected he took his time to settle down, Thala, as fans often call him, smashed left-armer Khaleel Ahmed for two sixes and a four in the penultimate over. DO NOT MISS!



When @msdhoni cut loose! 💪 💪



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/soUtpXQjCX#TATAIPL | #CSKvDC | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/kduRZ94eEk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2023 × Owing to overall performance, CSK beat CDC by 27 runs and inched closer to sealing the playoff berth.