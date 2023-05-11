IPL 2023: Stephen Fleming happy with 'cameos' as CSK inch closer to playoff qualification following DC win

On the back of six 20-plus scores from CSK batters against Delhi Capitals in Chepauk, the hosts scored a fighting 167 for eight in the first innings. With everyone contributing at different stages, the high-risk approach from Shivam Dube and captain MS Dhoni at the end pleased coach Stephen Fleming the most.

Addressing the media after the game, Fleming said the management asked the players to deploy a high-risk approach, and after how the innings unfolded, even 160 plus looked like 175-180. Fleming added he was happy with the cameos and the players' intent during their stays.

"I think it's a reflection of how the game is being played. We've asked players to play more high-risk [shots], and the way you compose an inning is a little bit different. So I'm happy with the cameos. If it keeps pushing you above par, getting players to come out and play more aggressively… mistakes come with that, but you've seen again today maybe a 160 wicket turned into a possible 175-180 [wicket] because we had positive intent through partnerships and guys playing aggressively,” Fleming said.

Citing the example of Dube, who didn’t take long before flexing his arms, Fleming said the team scored enough on that tough to take the game home, which eventually happened.

Alongside Dube, even Rayudu took the attack to the opposition, while it was captain MS Dhoni, who slammed two sixes and a four off the penultimate over to keep CSK ahead in the game. Though wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals, the flow of runs helped CSK maintain balance.



‘...don’t make me run a lot – Dhoni

CSK captain Dhoni had a troubled knee, and it was visible as he was completing singles and doubles during his innings. Speaking of his knock, which helped pulling the momentum their way, MS said he knows his role, and that’s what he likes to stick to. Jokingly mentioning how he has asked others to ensure he is not running much, Dhoni said, he is happy to contribute with whatever little time he gets in the middle.

"That [bat at the death and hit out] is what my job is," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation. "I've told them [the team] this is what I'm supposed to do and don't make me run a lot, and it has been working (laughs). Others have been doing their job, and I've said this is what I need to do. So happy to contribute [with] whatever deliveries I'm getting. So accordingly I'm practicing also. What I may get in a game is what I actually practice, so it helps me perform," MS added.