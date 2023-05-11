IPL 2023, Match 56th: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Match Preview and Result Prediction

The game 56th of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Two teams having similar points on the table are placed a spot apart due to an NRR difference – something that could decide their fate this season. While Rajasthan will enter this contest on the back of another loss at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad in a last-ball thriller, hosts KKR will like to carry on the winning momentum as the playoffs approach.

Man of the tournament for many and many reasons, Rinku Singh will again hog the limelight when two former champions collide for the place in the knockouts. The left-handed batter, alongside dangerous Andre Russell, aka, Dre Russ, helped Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by five wickets on the last ball the other night. With captain Nitish Rana returning to form and also with openers promising to deliver, at least in the home conditions, their batting unit is an evening away from making headlines.

In the bowling department, KKR is blessed to have three quality spinners in Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy and veteran Sunil Narine – all of whom have troubled each opposition; however, their only concern has been an inexperienced pace-bowling duo of Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora. Besides, their forever x-factor Andre Russell will remain in the scheme of things, and going by his latest exploits, the hard-hitting Windies batter will fancy his chances against the RR spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Ashwin.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals - after winning a series of matches earlier, went down in successive games only to see them slide away from the playoffs race. With three games remaining, they need to win all of them to stay alive for the top-four finish – and after how they suffered their latest setback against SRH, seeking a win tonight will take some doing.

Despite recent results, it’s hard to pinpoint a mistake in their line-up or approach; however, if they keep the belief and temperament going their way, they can overcome past demons.

Result Prediction –

Even though RR is coming on the back of successive loses they are likely to overcome the KKR challenge at Eden Gardens.

Playing XIs of both teams –

KKR - Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy