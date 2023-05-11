BCCI set to take home US $231 million per year in ICC's new financial model

In what comes as a major boost for the Indian cricket board, the BCCI is set to earn a whopping approximately US$231 million per year from 2024-27 in the ICC’s latest financial model. As part of the big three, including England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA), the BCCI, is now projected to pocket around 38.5% of US$ 600 million annual earnings in the proposed model for the next cycle.

A BCCI source close to the information has revealed that for its significant contribution with the commercial element and based on several other factors, the already richest cricketing board in the world is about to get richer.

"It is a proposed model, and its based on cricket (rankings), performance (in ICC events) and commercial (contribution to sport). Now India contributes such a significant share to the commercial element," a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

While the BCCI ended the Big Three debate with what it brought to the table in the previous cycle and what it promises to deliver in the upcoming one, the distribution of how much other boards are expected to earn in the ICC’s new financial model will clear the picture. ECB – (approximately) $41.33 million – (6.89%)

CA – (approximately) $37.53 million (6.25%)

PCB - (approximately) $34.51 million (5.75%)

NZ - (approximately) $28.38 million (4.73%)

WI - (approximately) $27.50 million (4.58%)

SL - (approximately) $27.12 million (4.52%)

BAN - (approximately) $26.74 million (4.46%)

CSA - (approximately) $26.24 million (4.37%)

Ireland - (approximately) $18.04 million (3.01%)

Zimbabwe - (approximately) $17.64 million (2.94%)

Afghanistan - (approximately) $16.82 million (2.80%) Meanwhile, the new model, which was proposed by an ICC team and then worked on by finance and commercial affairs (F&CA) committee, was presented in front of the ICC board in March this year.

There are four major factors on which this model was prepared – which includes Cricket history, performance in both the men's and women's ICC events over the last 16 years, contribution to the ICC's commercial revenue, and an equal weight age for the status of being a Full Member.

However, with BCCI arguing that it is the highest contributor towards the game’s global economy, with distribution cost being the backbone of it, this year's proposed model gives a commercial weight age of 85.3% to them.