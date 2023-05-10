ODI WC: 2019 finalists Eng, NZ to play opener in Ahmedabad, India to kick off campaign vs Aus - Report

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition will kick off and conclude in Ahmedabad. The opening match will be held on October 05 and is likely to see the 2019 edition's finalists England and New Zealand face each other. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin their campaign, in all likelihood in Chennai, against five-time winners Australia.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the opening game is set to be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Moreover, the report added that India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan, at the same venue, on October 15, which is a Sunday. Similarly, the tournament finale will also be held in Ahmedabad on November 19 (Sunday).

Also Read: ODI World Cup: South Africa directly qualify after Bangladesh-Ireland match abandoned due to rain It is to be noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to reveal the much-awaited schedule of the showpiece event very soon, in a grand manner, after the end of the ongoing IPL 2023 edition.

Cricbuzz also confirmed that Pakistan have agreed to come to India for the mega event. Nonetheless, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reservations about playing their marquee encounter versus Team India in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. However, they have given the green signal to play the tournament final in Ahmedabad if Babar Azam & Co. reach that far.

The Men in Green are likely to play their games in limited venues, such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai -- which hosted the 2011 WC final -- is a strong contender to host one of the semi-finals.