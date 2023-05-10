ODI World Cup: South Africa directly qualify after Bangladesh-Ireland match abandoned due to rain

South Africa directly qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, to be held in India later this year, after the first ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland got washed out due to rain. Thus, weather gods finally assisted South Africa to assure them an automatic qualifying spot in the mega event in the subcontinent. Ireland, on the other hand, can still qualify but will have to go through the 10-team qualifying tournament in June-July.

Ireland had to whitewash Bangladesh 3-0, in the three-match series being held in England, to pip South Africa and (with the net run rate also coming into the picture) to directly qualify for the marquee tournament in India. However, the first ODI could not get completed due to rain as Ireland were struggling at 65 for 3 in 16.3 overs in pursuit of Bangladesh's 246/9.