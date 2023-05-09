Will CSK captain MS Dhoni retire from IPL after 2023 edition? Suresh Raina gives massive update
Story highlights
Suresh Raina answered the million-dollar question of whether MS Dhoni will retire from the IPL after the 2023 edition. Here's what the former CSK star said -
Suresh Raina answered the million-dollar question of whether MS Dhoni will retire from the IPL after the 2023 edition. Here's what the former CSK star said -
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in a strong position to enter the IPL 2023 playoffs. They are currently in the second spot, with 13 points from 11 games, and can end in the top-two as well. During the ongoing, there have been a lot of speculations regarding Dhoni's IPL future.
The legendary CSK captain Dhoni, at 41, has done well with the bat; scoring 76 runs in 38 balls with a strike rate of 200. Whenever he has entered the field, he has met with a rousing welcome and stands have been filled with Dhoni's ardent fans who believe this is his last IPL season. While the former Indian captain has not revealed anything regarding his IPL future, there are strong rumours of this being his last appearance in the cash-rich league. Recently, CSK's former superstar Suresh Raina spilled the beans on Dhoni's IPL future and gave a massive update.
"Wo to keh rahe hain main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year)," Raina revealed his conversation with Dhoni while speaking on JioCinema.
Also Read: IPL 2023: 'Rohit should change his name to ‘NO HIT SHARMA’ - Srikkanth slams MI skipper amid his poor form
Raina added, "I think he will play the way Danny Morrison asked him at the toss and he (Dhoni) said you are deciding it for me. I think he is looking good and batting really well. I think it's for IPL or Indian cricket, he should continue playing. The Dhoni ki pathshala after every match is very important. A lot of players are learning from him and retirement is his call."
Dhoni has over 5,000 runs (5,054) in 244 IPL games at a strike rate of 135.86 along with 24 half-centuries. He has also accounted for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the tournament (178) and led the Yellow Army to four IPL titles (second-most).