Will CSK captain MS Dhoni retire from IPL after 2023 edition? Suresh Raina gives massive update

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in a strong position to enter the IPL 2023 playoffs. They are currently in the second spot, with 13 points from 11 games, and can end in the top-two as well. During the ongoing, there have been a lot of speculations regarding Dhoni's IPL future.

The legendary CSK captain Dhoni, at 41, has done well with the bat; scoring 76 runs in 38 balls with a strike rate of 200. Whenever he has entered the field, he has met with a rousing welcome and stands have been filled with Dhoni's ardent fans who believe this is his last IPL season. While the former Indian captain has not revealed anything regarding his IPL future, there are strong rumours of this being his last appearance in the cash-rich league. Recently, CSK's former superstar Suresh Raina spilled the beans on Dhoni's IPL future and gave a massive update.

"Wo to keh rahe hain main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year)," Raina revealed his conversation with Dhoni while speaking on JioCinema.

Raina added, "I think he will play the way Danny Morrison asked him at the toss and he (Dhoni) said you are deciding it for me. I think he is looking good and batting really well. I think it's for IPL or Indian cricket, he should continue playing. The Dhoni ki pathshala after every match is very important. A lot of players are learning from him and retirement is his call."