IPL 2023: 'Rohit should change his name to ‘NO HIT SHARMA’ - Srikkanth slams MI skipper amid his poor form

Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has been off colours in IPL 2023. He has so far only managed 184 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 126.89, along with one half-century (65). In MI's reverse fixture versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which was match 49 which took place on Saturday (May 06) in Chennai, the right-hander fell for 0 (3) and former Indian chief selector Kris Srikkanth slammed him for his poor run of form.

During commentary, Srikkanth took a jibe at the Indian captain Rohit and said, ‘No hit Sharma’." The 63-year-old 1983 World Cup-winning captain added that he would have not picked Rohit in the MI XI had he been the captain of the five-time winners. “Not Hit Sharma". Rohit Sharma should change his name to ‘NO HIT SHARMA’, I will not even play him in XI if I was Captain of MI,” Srikkanth commented.

A lot has been said and written about Rohit. Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody feels the Rohit looks 'mentally fatigued' and the scheduling of the tournament is probably catching up with him. On the other hand, after Jos Buttler's sublime 59-ball 95 in Rajasthan Royas (RR) home game versus SRH in match 52 of IPL 2023 on Sunday (May 07), formeer New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris asked Rohit to take a leaf out of Buttler's books.

Styris said on Jio Cinema on Sunday, "When you think about Jos Buttler, he is a player who knows he has the power game to comeback (after a slow start). We have been talking about it for a few games that Rohit Sharma needs to take a leaf out of that book. Exactly the innings that he should look to play. Take 20 balls and then go through the gears because Rohit Sharma is a talented man like Jos Buttler. Buttler showed maturity for Rajasthan."