IPL 2023: 'Rohit should take a leaf out of Buttler's book' - Former NZ all-rounder on MI captain's form

Rohit Sharma has only managed 184 runs in 10 innings for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 edition. The right-hander has only managed one fifty-plus score (65) and got dismissed for cheap more often than not. The 36-year-old has looked for early runs but throwed his wicket as he has five single-digit scores in this year's IPL, with him failing to open his account in the last two encounters.

Rohit has scores of 0, 0, 3 and 2 in his last four outings before MI gear up to host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 54 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday evening (May 09). After Jos Buttler's magnificent 95, off 59 balls, in Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s shocking loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 52 on Sunday evening (May 7), former New Zealand all-rounder-turned-commentator Scott Styris asked Rohit to take a leaf out of Buttler's book to regain form and rhythm.

Before his knock versus SRH, Buttler didn't have a great outing in his previous few games after a promising start. However, the Englishman returned to his scoring ways after taking some time in the initial overs in the RR-SRH tie in Jaipuir. Thus, Styris said on Jio Cinema on Sunday, "When you think about Jos Buttler, he is a player who knows he has the power game to comeback (after a slow start). We have been talking about it for a few games that Rohit Sharma needs to take a leaf out of that book. Exactly the innings that he should look to play. Take 20 balls and then go through the gears because Rohit Sharma is a talented man like Jos Buttler. Buttler showed maturity for Rajasthan."

Speaking about Buttler's interview with the broadcasters after his knock, Styris pointed out, "His interview was brilliant. It gave us an insight into his methodology and his thought process. He said he hadn’t quite got into his rhythm, he did not use the word form but he said he did not have rhythm with the way he had been playing in the last few games. He said he put his ego to the side and worked his way until he felt he could start going after the bowlers."