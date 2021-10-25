T20 WC 2021: High time Ishan Kishan got a game, should open with Rohit Sharma - Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh wants young batter Ishan Kishan to open for Team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Harbhajan feels it's high time for Ishan to get into the playing XI and open the batting with Rohit Sharma. Harbhajan's comments come after India's crushing ten-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their opening game on Sunday (October 24).

Indian openers Rohit (0) and KL Rahul (3) failed to deliver as a top-order collapse saw India post a moderate total of 151 runs on the board against Pakistan in Dubai. Pakistan chased down the target comfortably with the help of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten fifties to register a comprehensive win by ten wickets.

The opening partnership of Rohit and Rahul lasted only four deliveries as Rohit was the first one to depart in the very first over bowled by Shaheen Afridi, who later got rid of Rahul in his second over.

"I have been saying for a long time, it's high time, Ishan Kishan needs to get a game. He should open with Rohit Sharma, Kohli comes in at No.3 and KL can bat at 4. This will be a very, very solid batting lineup till No.4," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by India Today.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is unlikely to bowl and is currently nursing an injury suffered during the Pakistan game, might sit out in the next encounter against New Zealand. Harbhajan believes Shardul Thakur should be roped in if Hardik is not fit and Rahul should be asked to bat at no.4.

Also Read: 'Do you still want a walkover?': Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan beat India in T20 WC

Harbhajan wants Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant to bat at no. 5 and six respectively with Ravindra Jadeja coming in at no.7 in case of Hardik's absence.

"At No.5, Rishabh Pant can come and at six, Hardik if he is available. If he is ok I would still playing because he is a match-winner for team India. If he is not fit then Suryakumar Yadav plays at No.5, Rishabh at six and (Ravindra) Jadeja at seven. At No.8, Shardul Thakur. He can bat, bowl and field, he has been performing really well. He just won a championship with CSK, riding high on confidence and we should look to utilise his confidence. Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy and Shami will be the next three," said Harbhajan.

India will next take on New Zealand in their second game of the league stage on October 31 and will be hoping to bounce back to winnings ways against the Kiwis.





