/Shreyas Iyer’s maiden T20I hundred powers India to 8-wicket win over West Indies in Lucknow

India’s T20I captain Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden hundred in this format on Tuesday evening in Lucknow, guiding the hosts to a comfortable eight-wicket win over West Indies in the series opener. Iyer’s unbeaten 102 makes him the third Indian captain after Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to score a T20I hundred. Bowling first at the Ekana Stadium, debutant Naman Dhir returned with three wickets for 31, while two left-arm spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each. India chased 172 with eight wickets and 32 balls remaining.

Just three days after leading the men’s T20I team to a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Iyer was back in India knocking off the West Indian bowlers for fun. With 335 T20 runs at a strike rate of 200.59, including 32 fours and 17 sixes, Iyer’s love affair with Lucknow continued.

“Not really (on feeling at home in Lucknow). After that exhausting travel, I didn't realise where I was, to be honest. I think every day I just need to wake up like this. But yeah, I adapted quickly to the wicket, to the conditions, and I think bowling first helped us a lot,” Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shedding light on adapting quickly amid a crunch cricketing schedule, and what he feels about his maiden T20I hundred, the Indian skipper said, “We just didn't look at it as an excuse. We wanted to come and play as any other cricketer would, and yeah, we saw the excitement of India versus West Indies in the ODIs, how amazing it was. But coming into T20s, we know that they are a destructive side. So, for us, it's important that we stuck to the process, and that's what we did today. So, great efforts by every individual.”

“Well, definitely exultant (on how special his maiden T20I hundred was). That's the word I would use today (for the) the performance. And yeah, obviously speaking, I was actually thinking about getting my first century, and it came through. So, you know, I definitely want to say that dreams do come true,” Iyer said.

What happened in the 1st T20I between India and West Indies

Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first, with West Indies starting rapidly inside the Powerplay. Three quick wickets in the first six overs held back their momentum, but handy stands from Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford at the death saw them post a fighting total (171).

Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma added 29 for the first wicket before Roston Chase dismissed Abhishek for 21. Samson departed in the next over off Akeal Hosein, leaving captain Iyer and Ishan Kishan at the crease. The two then stitched the third-highest stand (137*) by an Indian pair in a run chase.