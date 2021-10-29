Selectors wanted to send Hardik Pandya back but MS Dhoni vouched for his finishing skills to keep him - Report

There has been a long-standing debate over all-rounder Hardik Pandya's spot in India's squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Hardik has not bowled regularly for over two years now and has been playing for the Men in Blue as a pure batter in the showpiece event in UAE and Oman. He also did not bowl for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded 2021 season.

The Indian selectors were reportedly not in favour of keeping Hardik in India's T20 World Cup squad after he didn't bowl at all for Mumbai Indians in the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. However, it was MS Dhoni who vouched for Hardik's finishing skills and helped him stay in the T20 World Cup squad.

The selectors had made up their mins to send Hardik back home from UAE after the conclusion of IPL 2021 after he didn't bowl a single over for Mumbai Indians. However, Dhoni's backing ensured he was kept in the squad. Former India captain Dhoni is currently the mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2021.

"The truth is that the selectors wanted to send him back to India after he didn't bowl in the IPL, but MS Dhoni (appointed Team India mentor) vouched for his finishing skills," a source was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The source further stated that it was not right to play an unfit Hardik and not give chance to someone else who has been doing well. Hardik sustained a minor shoulder injury during the India-Pakistan clash and looked in trouble while batting. He has not been bowling due to back issues.

"The whole mystery around his fitness has been going on for the last six months. You're now saying that he has a shoulder injury. In the bargain, you aren't giving a chance to a fit guy. You're playing an unfit guy who isn't useful to the team. It's not right. Because of him, you're neglecting other fit guys who have been performing well,” the source added.

Hardik came out to bat at number seven during India's game against Pakistan in Dubai and could oly score 11 runs in 8 balls before being dismissed by Haris Rauf. He failed to connect a few deliveries and looked out of form with the willow.

Amid his poor run, there have been calls for the inclusion of Shardul Thakur in the side but it remains to be seen what combination will India go with in their next game against New Zealand on October 31.