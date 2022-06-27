Mayank Agarwal called up as cover for Rohit Sharma ahead of India's rescheduled 5th Test against England

India were handed a huge blow ahead of the all-important one-off fifth Test against England as captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday (June 25). Rohit tested positive amid India's four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire where he had batted in the team's first innings before contracting the virus. The Indian skipper didn't come out to bat in the second innings and pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the side in his absence on Day 4 of the game.

Rohit currently faces a race with time to recover fully ahead of the crucial fifth Test against England which is scheduled to get underway from July 01. Amid uncertainty over his return, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to call up opening batter Mayank Agarwal to the UK as Rohit's cover for the one-off Test against England.

Agarwal will not be required to undergo quarantine after landing in Birmingham and can take the field in the fifth Test against England if Rohit fails to recover in time. Agarwal was originally not part of the Indian squad with India opting for Rohit and Shubman Gill as the opening pair for the one-off Test match.

However, Rohit's positive COVID test has forced the board and the team management to alter their plans with Agarwal now set to link up with the rest of the squad. If Rohit is not available for the Test match, Agarwal is likely to open the innings with Gill in the Birmingham encounter.

India are already missing opening batter and vice-captain KL Rahul for the Test match as he is currently sidelined due to a groin injury. Rohit and Rahul had performed exceptionally well for the visitors during their tour of England last year helping India gain a lead of 2-1 in the five-match series.

The fifth Test of the series had to be postponed due to COVID-19 last year with the series at 2-1 and will now be played next month in Birmingham. India will be hoping to win the rescheduled Test and clinch the series to register their first Test series win on English soil since 2007.