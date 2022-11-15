KKR release Pat Cummins, Alex Hales and 14 others ahead of IPL 2023 auction; check complete list

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:12 PM(IST)

KKR released the likes of Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch and Mohammad Nabi. | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released a total of 16 players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction and have retained some of the prominent names to ensure a strong core.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released as many as sixteen players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction next month. KKR have let go of the likes of Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Shivam Mavi, and Alex Hales among others after completing three trades during the trading window.

Kolkata Knight Riders have also let go of senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who they had roped in last season. The two-time champions were looking at a major revamp after failing to make it to the playoffs last season and were the most active team during the trading window, making some shrewd signings.

While Cummins, Hales, and Billings were released after pulling out of IPL 2023 due to international commitments, KKR also let go of Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne after minimal contributions from them last season.

Here is the complete list of players released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

While they have let go of some big names in the form of Cummins, Finch, and Hales, KKR have still managed to retain a solid core and will be banking on captain Shreyas Iyer to deliver the goods next season. Iyer has been retained alongside the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Nitish Rana.

Here is the complete list of players retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Shreyas Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

