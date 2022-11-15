RCB keep it simple! Jason Behrendorff only big name released by Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2023 mini auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have kept it simple while sharing their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction, to be held later this year. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB line-up have released only one big name in the form of Jason Behrendorff, traded to the five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI), whereas they have managed to retain their core players who guided the side to the IPL 2022 playoffs.

The current squad comprises of skipper Faf, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik whereas they have retained young and exciting talents in the form of Rajat Patidar (who scored a hundred in the IPL 2022 Eliminator), Shahbaz Ahmed, Finn Allen, Mahipal Lomror along with some experienced bowling options in Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Md Siraj.

Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Purse remaining: INR 87.5 million (INR 8.75 crore)

Players acquired via trades: NA

Current squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

Overseas slots remaining: 2

With not wholesome changes to their squad ahead of the mini auction, it will be interesting to see who all are included in the RCB line-up before the start of the next year's edition.