IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK retain Ravindra Jadeja, release Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2023. Before the mini-auction, on December 23, all ten IPL teams released their list of retained and released players. Among the released players, CSK management has let go of Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa (who retired early this year), Chris Jordan, and the likes.

Releasing Bravo and Chris Jordan came as a surprise for many. Given IPL 2023 is set to see the return of the home-and-away format, CSK have retained a number of spin-bowling options (Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen, Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, etc.) whereas many of their superstar batters have also held on to their spots, such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu. They also have a lot of all-rounders including Moeen, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Moeen, Jadeja, Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, etc.

Here's what CSK CEO Kasi viswanathan said after the release of the list of their retained and retained players:

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Players acquired via trades: NA

Purse remaining: INR 204.5 million (INR 20.45 crores)

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Overseas slots remaining: 2

CSK will definitely target Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, or Cameron Green in the forthcoming mini-auction ahead of IPL 2023.