IPL 2023 Retention: 2016 winners SRH release skipper Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran

The D-day has arrived with all the ten IPL franchises releasing their list of retained as well as released players for IPL 2023. Ahead of the mini-auction, on December 23, the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released two marquee players from their squad. Kane Williamson's eight-year-long run at the Orange Army has ended whereas Nicholas Pooran has also been released by the franchise.

Here's a video shared by the official handle of the SRH camp depicting their list of retained players:

Both Williamson and Pooran weren't at their very best in IPL 2022. The New Zealand skipper returned with only 216 runs in 13 games at 19.64 and a strike rate of 93.50. Pooran, on the other hand, fared much better but more was expected of him. He scored 306 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 144.44 and an average of 38.25. Under Williamson, SRH finished in the eighth position with only six wins from 14 games.

List of released players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Purse remaining: INR 422.5 million (42.25 crore)

Players acquired via trades: NA

Current squad ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Overseas slots remaining: 4