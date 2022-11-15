IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians release retired Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams and 11 others; check complete list

Mumbai Indians (MI) are prepared to make some smart acquisitions at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction after releasing as many as 13 players from their existing squad. MI have parted ways with the legendary Kieron Pollard, who announced his retirement from the IPL hours before the retention deadline, and Australian star Daniel Sams among others.

The five-time champions have managed to retain their core group of players and are set to be stronger next season with the much-anticipated return of England pacer Jofra Archer, who missed last season due to his recovery from an injury. MI will also head into the new season with a new head coach - Mark Boucher.

Pollard is the only player released by Mumbai Indians who was among their four retentions last year. MI had retained the West Indies all-rounder for Rs 6 crore (INR 60 million) but will now head into the mini-auction with a larger purse courtesy of his decision to retire.

Apart from retired Pollard, MI have released a total of four overseas players and eight domestic payers, including the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, and Anmolpreet Singh among others.

Here is the complete list of players released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2023 auction:

Kieron Pollard, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Mayank Mishra, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Anmolpreet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi.

Mumbai Indians didn't have one of the best auctions last year as they failed to acquire a squad capable of challenging for the title. In what turned out to be a disastrous campaign for the five-time champions, they managed only four wins and finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2022.

While they have retained some of their big names, Mumbai Indians have freed up Rs 20.55 crore (INR 205.5 million), including the additional Rs 5 crore (INR 50 million) that was to be added to the purses of all teams ahead of the IPL 2023 mega auction.

Here is the complete list of players retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2023 auction:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Dewald Brewis, Tilak Verma, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendroff (traded)