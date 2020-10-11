IPL 2020: KXIP's Chris Gayle provides health update from hospital, says 'will never go down without a fight'

Chris Gayle has been recovering from food poisoning in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates with the ‘Universe Boss’ yet to play a game for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KXIP coach Anil Kumble, last week, revealed that the West Indies opener was supposed to be part of the playing XI but went down with an upset stomach.

Gayle, who holds the record of most sixes – 326 – in IPL, took to social media platform Instagram to update his fans about his health as he wrote he won’t “go down with a fight”.

"I can tell you this!!! I will never go down without a fight!!," Gayle wrote on Instagram with a picture of him lying in a hospital bed in Dubai on Saturday.

"I Am The #UniverseBoss - That will never changed!! You can learn from me...but its not everything I do you should follow!! Don't forget my style and flare too!! #LivingDiLife #Always Thanks for all your concerns peeps, much appreciated (I really was on a phone call)."

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab are languishing at the bottom of IPL 2020 points table following their heart-breaking defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs.

KXIP, at one point, were cruising to victory but brilliant captaincy tactics by Dinesh Karthik allowed KKR to bounce back in the game and clinch it. Karthik used the likes of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana cleverly to choke KXIP’s run-chase.

Gayle, the all-time leading run-getter in T20 matches, has played 125 games and amassed 4484 runs at a strike rate of over 151 in the cash-rich IPL.

