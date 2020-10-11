Yuvraj Singh reacts to Kings XI Punjab's sixth loss in IPL 2020

Former Kings XI Punjab player Yuvraj Singh expressed his disappointment after KL Rahul and Co. suffered the sixth loss in the IPL 2020 (which is fifth in a row) against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The former India all-rounder took to Twitter and gave his opinion on Rahul's captaincy and congratulated Karthik for the win.

He tweeted: "That was a unbelievable result for @KKRiders! U cannot take the game so deep if your openers are set! Puts too much pressure on the middle order with no time to settle! Bad luck @lionsdenkxip #ipl2020 well played @RealShubmanGill, @mayankcricket!@DineshKarthik game changer!"

Kolkata Knight Riders continued their winning run as they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs in what was a proper humdinger in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With the win, KKR move to the third spot in the IPL 2020 points table whereas KXIP continues their stay at the bottom of the standings.

KKR used similar tactics which they applied against Chennai Super Kings to win the match similarly. Dinesh Karthik smartly used Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine to choke the KXIP batters in the second half of the chase after openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul stitched a 115-run stand.

While KXIP looked comfortable in their chase, KKR bowled brilliantly after the 10th over to get quick dismissals of Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and Simran Singh to pile pressure on KXIP. KL Rahul, who was looking in fine touch lost his wicket in the 19th over.

While Glenn Maxwell smashed a couple of boundaries in the final over off Sunil Narine, KXIP fell short of two runs to register their fifth defeat of IPL 2020 in six matches.

KXIP will take on RCB in Sharjah on Thursday.