IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders win another humdinger, defeat KXIP by 2 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday continued their winning run as they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs in what was a proper humdinger in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With the win, KKR move to the third spot in the IPL 2020 points table whereas KXIP continue their stay at the bottom of the standings.

KKR used similar tactics which they applied against Chennai Super Kings to win the match in a similar fashion. Dinesh Karthik smartly used Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine to choke the KXIP batters in the second half of the chase after openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul stitched a 115-run stand.

While KXIP looked comfortable in their chase, KKR bowled brilliantly after the 10th over to get quick dismissals of Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and Simran Singh to pile pressure on KXIP. KL Rahul, who was looking in fine touch lost his wicket in the 19th over.

While Glenn Maxwell smashed a couple of boundaries in the final over off Sunil Narine, KXIP fell short of two runs to register their fifth defeat of IPL 2020 in six matches.

On the other hand, KKR batting first posted 164/6 in 20 overs following half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik. While KXIP were dominating the proceedings with the ball, Gill stuck a solid 57 off 47 before DK took the bowlers to cleaners in his quickfire knock of 58 off 29.

KKR next face RCB in Sharjah on Monday whereas KXIP will take on RCB in Sharjah on Thursday.

