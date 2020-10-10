IPL 2020: AB de Villiers reckons RCB are 'not far off from their best'

As Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up to face Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, AB de Villiers on Saturday said that RCB is not too far away from reaching their peak performance in the T20 tournament.

De Villiers, who has accumulated 155 runs in five IPL 2020 matches so far, pointed out that the Bangalore outfit has gotten off to a decent start. RCB have won three matches in their five games in IPL 2020 and are sitting fifth in the IPL 2020 standings.

"We got a decent start, a couple of disappointing performances but all in all we are not far off from our best and I think we know what is required to get the momentum going. I have been feeling alright in the last five matches, I did not have a good game in the last match of ours, I will be focusing on getting the swing of things," De Villiers said in a video posted on the official handle of RCB.

Whereas RCB’s Simon Katich said that the couple of days’ break has allowed the players to regroup and prepare for the match against CSK while adding RCB are aiming to win upcoming matches and get on a roll.

"We have had a good couple of days to regroup and also prepare. I think in terms of this week, it has been good to analyze what has gone well for us and where we need to improve on. We are trying to see the upcoming games as an opportunity to set up our season. Hopefully, we can get on a roll," Simon Katich said.

"CSK is a very proud franchise, and this is an opportunity for us to test ourselves against them. Regardless of who we are playing, when you are coming against Dhoni and his crew, it will be a really good challenge for us. We know its a big game against CSK, we have had three days to prepare for this game. We have a squad, we have plenty of options and if we feel there is a need to rotate guys because of fatigue or through injury, then we have guys who can step in," he added.

