IPL 2020: KKR's Sunil Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action during match against KXIP

Kolkata Knight Riders' match-winner against Kings XI Punjab, Sunil Narine has been reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during the match, as per BCCI press release.

The on-field umpires reported this based on IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, as per the press release. According to the rule, Narine will now be placed on the Warning List and will be permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament. But if there is another report, he will be barred from bowling in IPL 2020 until further notice.

“Another report will result in Mr. Narine being suspended from bowling in the Dream11 IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee,” the release said.

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday continued their winning run as they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs in what was a proper humdinger in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With the win, KKR move to the third spot in the IPL 2020 points table whereas KXIP continues their stay at the bottom of the standings.

KKR used similar tactics which they applied against Chennai Super Kings to win the match similarly. Dinesh Karthik smartly used Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine to choke the KXIP batters in the second half of the chase after openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul stitched a 115-run stand.

While Glenn Maxwell smashed a couple of boundaries in the final over off Sunil Narine, KXIP fell short of two runs to register their fifth defeat of IPL 2020 in six matches.