IPL 2020, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers take on deflated Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the 26th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Hyderabad have had a shaky start to this year's Indian Premier League. They currently sit on the fifth position in the points table with three wins and losses. However, their recent win against the Kings XI Punjab will have their hopes high, and they would want to keep up the momentum.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have returned to good forms and will be providing the Sunrisers a good start with the bat. Rashid Khan has been lethal with his ball, and he will play a crucial role in Sunrisers.

Rajasthan Royals started the campaign on a high with two wins, however, their form dropped and they ended up losing four matches in a row. They currently are on the seventh position in the points table. They will be avoiding to get a fifth loss. However, the return of Ben Stokes might turn the tables for the Royals. Jofra Archer dismissed Warner in 4 of the 5 innings the pair came up against each other in the recent bilateral series.

SRH and RR have faced each other 11 times in the IPL so far, and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 6-5.

Probable XI

SRH: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat