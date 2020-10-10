IPL 2020: Virat Kohli masterclass helps RCB defeat CSK by 37 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday continued their winning run as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs at the Dubai International Stadium as the MS Dhoni-led outfit suffered crushing defeat again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

With this match, RCB have now registered four wins in their six games in IPL 2020 whereas CSK, for the second time, have lost five of their seven matches in IPL history.

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a rocky start as they lost star opener Aaron Finch (2) early. However, Devdutt Padikkal (33) and Virat Kohli stitched a crucial partnership before the former was sent packing by Shardul Thakur. CSK followed it by dismissing AB de Villiers for duck and taking Washington Sundar’s wicket for 10.

However, it was relentless Virat Kohli and his class that took on the CSK bowlers. While he kept on finding the boundary rope with his strokes, it was his running between the wickets that helped him score 90 not-out off just 52 balls. Shivam Dube also played a key cameo down the order to help RCB post 169/4 in 20 overs.

Most runs in an IPL inning through running between wickets:

50 - Manish Pandey vs DEC, 2009 (114*)

50 - Virat Kohli vs GL, 2016 (100*)

50 - David Warner vs RCB, 2019 (100*)

50 - VIRAT KOHLI vs CSK, Today (90*)

Chasing 170, CSK never looked on song as they lost opener Faf du Plessis (8) for cheap before Shane Watson was castled by Washington Sundar for 14. Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan stayed in the middle for long but lack of power hitting and lackluster running between the wickets piled pressure on the rest of the team as the Chennai outfit fell short by 37 runs to lose yet another match in IPL 2020.



