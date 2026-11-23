A handshake in Shenzhen was supposed to signal diplomacy. Instead, the APEC summit exposed the depth of the confrontation between two of Asia's largest economies.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended the gathering hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping but left without formal bilateral talks. The diplomatic distance was unmistakable.

At the centre of the dispute is Taiwan.

In November 2025, Takaichi suggested that a Chinese military attack on Taiwan could constitute a threat to Japan's survival, potentially justifying a military response.

Beijing demanded that she retract the remarks, arguing that Taiwan is an internal Chinese matter. Tokyo maintained that its position remained consistent with its longstanding security policy.

What began as a disagreement over a hypothetical military confrontation soon developed into an economic dispute.

China restricted exports of dual-use goods to Japanese military users, tightened controls affecting critical minerals and maintained restrictions on Japanese seafood. Beijing also discouraged its citizens from travelling to Japan.

For Japanese industries dependent on Chinese materials, particularly manufacturers of vehicles and advanced technologies, the consequences have extended beyond diplomatic symbolism.

At the November 2026 APEC summit, Takaichi reiterated that Japan's position on Taiwan remained unchanged from the 1972 joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing.

China remained dissatisfied.

Its foreign ministry demanded that Japan correct its statements and adopt what Beijing described as an appropriate attitude.

Japan, meanwhile, continues to regard stability across the Taiwan Strait as essential to its national security. China maintains that foreign interference threatens its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The confrontation illustrates a growing challenge for Asian economies: how to manage security disagreements without undermining the trade relationships on which their prosperity depends.

Both governments have reasons to maintain economic cooperation. Neither has demonstrated a willingness to compromise on the central political disagreement.

The Shenzhen summit produced a handshake, but no diplomatic breakthrough.