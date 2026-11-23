India's growing influence in Asia has been proven once again. The Lowy Institute's latest Asia Power Index 2026 has retained India in the third position among Asia's most powerful countries, improving its overall score by 0.5 points from the previous edition.

The United States continues to occupy the number one position, followed by China at number two.

The report has also placed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Asia's second-most effective regional leader, after China's President Xi Jinping.

Interestingly, the gap between India and China has narrowed to its lowest level since the index was launched in 2018.

The United States is at 78.9 points, while China is at 73.6 and India is at 40.5 points. Japan and Russia come in at number four and five.

According to the Lowy Institute, India has strengthened its regional influence through diplomatic engagement, defence partnerships and cultural reach. India's diplomatic influence remains its strongest indicator, with a score of 70.3.

Its future resources score has also improved to 56.2, while military capability stands at 48.5.

These findings have now triggered a political war of words in India. While the BJP is celebrating the ranking, the opposition has questioned the political messaging around India's international standing.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has also welcomed the findings, saying India has made significant progress in the economy, military and financial sectors under the Modi government.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at Rahul Gandhi for portraying India negatively on foreign soil, while this Australian report suggests otherwise.

But Congress has questioned this credit. Senior leader and MP Manish Tewari acknowledged the Lowy Institute as a respected Australian think tank but said India did not need anybody's endorsement to establish its standing as a major global power. He pointed out that India's position in global affairs goes back to 1947.

India remains firmly at number three, its overall score has improved, and its regional influence is expanding. But the economic capability score has slipped, and China continues to maintain a substantial lead.