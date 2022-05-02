Narendra Modi's Europe visit: Indian PM arrives in Germany for 1st in-person talks with Olaf Scholz

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Germany for his first in-person meeting with newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a three-day visit to Europe.

The 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations will be co-chaired by PM Modi and Olaf Scholz (IGC). Only India and Germany participate in the IGC, which takes place every two years.

Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany.

Following the 6th IGC, PM Scholz and Chancellor Scholz will meet with the top CEOs of both nations for a high-level roundtable. PM Modi will also meet and speak with members of the Indian diaspora in Germany.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations.

The Prime Minister said in his departure statement before of the three-nation trip that his trip to Berlin will provide him the opportunity to have comprehensive bilateral conversations with Chancellor Scholz.

"I regard this IGC as an early engagement with Germany's new government, within six months of its establishment, that will help us identify our medium and long-term priorities," he said.

Since 2001, India and Germany have formed a "Strategic Partnership," which has been bolstered by three rounds of intergovernmental consultations (IGC).

PM Modi and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, who just visited India, co-chaired the previous IGC. From October 31 to November 1, 2019, the fifth round of the IGC was held.