Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam has written to the Chief Election Commissioner seeking urgent intervention over police personnel visiting the homes of voters deleted in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), whose appeals are still pending before the Appellate Tribunals in West Bengal.

In the letter dated November 27, Islam said the exercise had "frightened a great many people." Police in several districts, he wrote, are asking for Aadhaar, voter ID, birth and school certificates, parents' educational records, land papers and the 2002 voter list serial number. They are reportedly working from "a plain form with no seal or letterhead."

He said villagers who asked for an official order got no answer; some appellants were told to report to police stations or camps, and Booth Level Officers "were never informed."

Arrest in North 24 Parganas

Islam cited an incident in Bhavagachi village, where Gram Panchayat member Anisur Ali Khan was arrested and taken to Sibadaspur police station for allegedly obstructing officials. He was released on Thursday evening. In nearby Mahmoodpur-Bhabagachi, a police team halted verification of about 360 voters after the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights asked to see the order. The team left without finishing.

"Who did?"

The MP said "nobody seems willing to own this exercise." Commission sources say they issued no such order, and district magistrates, who double as District Electoral Officers, have reportedly said the same. Police officers either decline to comment or say they know nothing. "If neither the Commission nor the district election machinery asked for it, one must ask who did," he wrote.

Supreme Court order

Islam pointed to the Supreme Court's interim order of November 23, which asks the Commission to increase the number of tribunals, find new premises, and give priority to appeals seeking inclusion. It also asks the Commission to identify Kolkata Municipal Corporation appeals within a week, given the coming civic election. The order, he said, "says nothing about any fresh verification of pending appeals, and certainly not by the State Police." A parallel police inquiry, he argued, puts the tribunals' independence at risk.

He also flagged posters circulating on social media in the names of local political leaders, asking appellants to deposit documents at police stations, with no government notification behind them.

The numbers

Of 60,06,675 voters placed under adjudication, 27,28,500 were declared ineligible and 32,77,360 eligible. The 19 tribunals have received 38.31 lakh appeals, 22.21 lakh of them from deleted voters. Many, Islam said, are poor families who fear refusing a policeman's demand "could cost them their vote."

Demands

Islam asked the Commission to:

Say publicly within 24 hours whether it or its officers authorised the exercise. Direct the Chief Secretary, DGP and District Magistrates to stop it and withdraw all forms and notices issued. Order an inquiry to fix responsibility and review Khan's arrest. Instruct BLOs and Electoral Registration Officers to reassure appellants and correct misinformation.