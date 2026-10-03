/WATCH | Terrifying CCTV footage captures CNG car exploding during refilling in Gujarat

A routine CNG refill turned into a sudden blast at a fuel station near Karjan in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Thursday (Oct 1), after a car caught fire and exploded while its tank was being filled. The blast occurred in the afternoon at a CNG station situated opposite Jindal Company along National Highway-48. The blast left the car extensively damaged and also caused damage to two vehicles parked nearby. Parts of the station were reportedly affected as well.

Driver had stepped out before blast

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The driver had reportedly left the car after bringing it into the refuelling bay. Station employees were also standing away from the vehicle when the explosion took place. That distance proved crucial as the blast could otherwise have resulted in serious injuries. No casualties were reported from the incident.

According to reports, the CNG tank ruptured while the vehicle was being refuelled. A fire broke out before the explosion, with the force of the blast sending broken glass and pieces of the vehicle several metres away.

Fire team secures station

Emergency teams were called to the site after the explosion. The Karjan fire team arrived along with local police and worked to contain the situation and secure the area. Officials also examined the surrounding damage and assessed possible safety risks at the station before further action was taken.

The incident has prompted an inquiry into what caused the vehicle’s CNG system to fail during refuelling.

Cylinder, valve among areas being examined

The exact trigger has not yet been established. Preliminary reports have suggested that a gas leak or a faulty cylinder valve could have played a role, although these possibilities have not been confirmed.

Investigators are expected to examine the CNG kit fitted in the vehicle, the cylinder and its valves, along with the procedures followed at the station during refuelling.