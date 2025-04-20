A 16-year-old boy was arrested for vandalising a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus and several other vehicles in an eastern suburb of Mumbai on Saturday (Apr 19).

Reportedly, there were passengers present inside the bus when the teenager went on an attacking spree, wielding a sword, in Bhandup’s Miniland Society Tank Road in Mumbai.

The incident was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, the boy can be seen yelling in anger as he attacks the windshield of a BEST bus in the middle of a busy road. In another video, he can be seen vandalising several autorickshaws and a mini truck in broad daylight as bystanders watch. He also attacked and damaged the windshield of a water tank.

According to a Free Press Journal report, the boy was upset after his uncle scolded him, following which he attacked the vehicles. Allegedly, he also threatened the BEST bus driver and stopped him from driving, the report added. Reportedly, he caused damage worth Rs 70,000 to the bus.

𝔹ℍ𝔸ℕ𝔻𝕌ℙ | Under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, within the limits of the @BhandupPS , in the Valmiki Nagar (Tank Road) area, a young man openly wielded a sword and vandalized several vehicles, including buses, cars, and trucks. This act has instilled… pic.twitter.com/JV093y7Atj — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) April 19, 2025

Case filed against teen

The driver of the bus filed a complaint against the teenager, and a case has been registered with the Bhandup police against the minor under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The boy has been charged with attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, the report said.

The boy has also landed in trouble with the police previously. Last year, he faced three cases at the same police station.

“His father is also a criminal, and a few cases have already been filed against the minor in the past. There was a family dispute between him and his maternal uncle, and during an argument over that issue, his uncle scolded him. He had a sword at home, which he used in the incident. We will be sending him to a juvenile home,” said a police officer, as per the Free Press Journal.