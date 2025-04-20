A gurudwara in Canada's Vancouver was desecrated with pro-Khalistan graffiti on Saturday (April 19), and the management has accused the "extremist forces" of the vandalism.

Vandalisers sprayed pro-Khalistan and anti-India graffiti on the walls and poles of the Khalsa Diwan Society or KDS gurdwara in Vancouver, better known as the Ross Street gurdwara, Hindustan Times reported.

Taking to the social media platform X, KDS shared photos of the vandalism in which pro-Khalistan slogans were sprayed on walls.

During Sikh Heritage Month & Khalsa Sanja Diwas - a time for celebration & unity - it is sad to see that elements of extremism continue to rear their ugly heads.



Read our press release on the heels of a disturbing act, by cowardly people. Let's stand united against fanaticism🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/J6XwEHsuyA — Khalsa Diwan Society (@kdsross) April 19, 2025

"During Sikh Heritage Month & Khalsa Sanja Diwas - a time for celebration & unity - it is sad to see that elements of extremism continue to rear their ugly heads," the post read.

The organisation also released a statement in which it said, "The act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seek to instil fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community."

“A small group of Sikh separatists, advocating for Khalistan, defaced our sacred walls with divisive slogans like ‘Khalistan Zindabad’," it said.

"Their actions undermine the values of inclusivity, respect and mutual support that are foundational to both Sikkhism and Canadian society. What occurred on April 19th is not only an attack on our Gurudwara but also an assault on the legacy our ancestors built," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)