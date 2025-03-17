Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday (Mar 17) in New Delhi.

Advertisment

PM Modi gifted a vase containing holy water from the sacred Ganga River, collected during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh, which concluded on February 26 in Prayagraj, drew a record-breaking gathering of over 660 million devotees. This massive congregation earned the distinction of being the largest human gathering in recorded history.

Gabbard is currently on a two-and-a-half-day visit to India as part of a larger multinational tour.

Advertisment

#WATCH | Delhi: US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The PM presented her with a vase containing Gangajal from the recently concluded Prayagraj Mahakumbh. pic.twitter.com/jJ0OJbggNF — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

India raises concerns with US over Khalistani terror

India raised concerns with Washington about the anti-India activities conducted in the United States by the banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Advertisment

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gabbard on Monday (Mar 17).

Happy to have met the US Director of National Intelligence Ms @TulsiGabbard in New Delhi. We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership. pic.twitter.com/DTUgJIgeCN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2025

Expressing its concerns, New Delhi called on the US Director of National Intelligence to take strict action against the unlawful organisation.

Gabbard on US-India tariff issue

Gabbard said on Monday that a direct dialogue has been going on between India and the US at the very top over the tariffs issue.

The US Director of National Intelligence is currently on a two-and-a-half-day trip to India as part of a multi-nation visit and arrived in the national capital early Sunday (Mar 16).

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the think tank Observer Research Foundation’s annual multilateral conference Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Gabbard talked about the economic relationship between the two nations, saying there was an opportunity to strengthen them.

“What I have heard from the Indian government officials that I’ve spoken to over the last few days, there is an opportunity here to see,” she said.

“There is more potential for strengthening our economic relationship, and I’m glad to see that they’re looking at it in a more positive light than just one that is focused in a negative way when we look at tariffs,” she added.

She further said, “Prime Minister Modi is looking out for what is in the best interest of India’s economy and the opportunities available to the people of India. Similarly, President Trump is doing the same for the United States, our economic interests, and the interests of the American people.”

(With inputs from agencies)