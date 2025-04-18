The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed on Friday (April 18) the arrest of the absconding gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, in the US.

Advertisment

Also read: FBI investigates damage at Tesla Supercharger station amidst rising vandalism

FBI Sacramento took to the social media platform X and wrote, "Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture."

Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture. pic.twitter.com/vObj2xPa8Q — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) April 18, 2025

Advertisment

Who is Happy Passia?

Also read: Prodigal teen, 12, builds nuclear fusion reactor at home in Memphis, FBI comes knocking

Hailing from the Indian state of Punjab, Singh has been accused of being part of multiple criminal activities for several years. He tops the wanted list of India in major cases such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Advertisment

₹50 million reward

Also read: FBI chief Kash Patel gives competition to ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem as he flexes his new look | See photos

Earlier in January this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of ₹50 million (approx. $58,500) on him due to his alleged involvement in multiple grenade attacks. The gangster has also claimed his involvement in many such attacks in India.

The attack

On September 11, 2024, two youths threw a hand grenade at a house in Sector 10 in Chandigarh. Harpreet Singh was the mastermind of the attack.

Also read: ‘He didn’t fully trust FBI agents’: FBI Director Kash Patel wants private security and direct hotline to Trump