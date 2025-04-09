Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials have confirmed they investigate damage inflicted at a Tesla Supercharger station in Lacey Washington during the morning of Tuesday. Electrek reported the incident as an "explosion" that briefly closed operations but Reuters could not prove the initial reporting.

The FBI issued a statement about the occurrence acknowledging their awareness of the incident alongside their collaboration with local partners to investigate the facts of the event. Further information about the incident was not disclosed by the agency. Lacey Police Department officials released information through Facebook which confirmed the dispatch of officers at 1:34 AM after residents reported loud noises in the Sleater Kinney region before conducting an investigation for malicious mischief.

Multiple attacks against Tesla electric vehicles and showrooms and charging stations throughout various countries make up a current wave of vandalism incidents. The vandalism occurred during a period where "Tesla Takedown" protesters emerged to criticize CEO Elon Musk's public support of politicians and his political stance. Musk encounters criticism because he continues to be associated with a former U.S. President while being blamed for federal employee reduction plans and European far-right party endorsements.

The valuation of Tesla is reportedly decreasing and the brand is under attack because of CEO Elon Musk's supposedly damaging political position according to Tesla shareholders and business analysts. The past U.S. President declared this act "domestic terrorism" and requested to punish those activists responsible. FBI Director Kash Patel announced in November that his agency remained dedicated to investigating rising violent attacks toward Tesla properties while implementing defense strategies for these incidents.

Users can find the Lacey Tesla Supercharger station at 665 Sleater Kinney Road SE which includes twelve Superchargers that deliver power at a rate of up to 250 kW per unit. Tesla, through its Charging X page, indicated that it is collaborating with Puget Sound Energy to restore the Superchargers to operational status. The company did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.