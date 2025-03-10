FBI’s new chief, Kash Patel, took to X on Sunday (Mar 9) to flaunt his new look as he joins agents in a field exercise. The bureau’s new director is giving a competition to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was dubbed ‘ICE Barbie’ for her glamorous appearances in a bulletproof vest.

Patel, who is often seen in professional attire, wearing a suit and tie, was seen in a camouflage vest, a grey windbreaker, with matching sunglasses and a baseball hat.

“I am 1000% behind this FBI,” he wrote in the caption as he shared his new look during what appears to be a drill. It is not clear where the pictures were clicked.

I am 1000% behind this FBI pic.twitter.com/SDxPvrotV7 — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) March 9, 2025

Patel is among US President Donald Trump’s most controversial administration picks, having already sparked controversy within the bureau.

As part of his premier initiatives, the new FBI chief has planned to partner with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), bringing in their trainers to improve the agents’ physical fitness and skills.

FBI chief vs ICE Barbie

Patel’s latest outfit choice has evoked competition with another Trump cabinet pick, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Noem has earned the nickname ‘ICE Barbie’ for her several appearances during field operations as she dons a bulletproof vest with make-up and perfectly styled hair.

The 53-year-old former South Dakota governor was first seen in her glammed look during a photo-op in New York City, when the first major deportations raid took place under the Trump administration.

She has also been called ‘Cosplay Kristi’ for wearing a giant cowboy hat during NBC’s Meet the Press segment.

Last week she accompanied the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a series of raids undertaken to hunt down gang members and sex criminals in Virginia. She was seen in full tactical gear as she participated in the operation.

We will not be deterred by leaks. If you come to this country and break our laws, we will hunt you down.



Successful enforcement operation this morning—getting MS-13 members, 18th Street gang members and perpetrators of sexual crimes off our streets. pic.twitter.com/67iqcFJw6x — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 4, 2025

The outfit choices of Trump’s key cabinet members reflect the president’s concerns on how his subordinates appear in public. Noem and Patel seem to be catching up to the president’s appreciation for outfits with their choice of attire and presentation.

(With inputs from agencies)