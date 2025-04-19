Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was seen dancing with his wife Sunita Kejriwal on the popular ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ track ‘Angaro ka ambar sa’ during their daughter’s engagement ceremony held in Delhi. Kejriwal's daughter Harshita tied the knot with Sambhav Jain on Friday (Apr 18) at Kapurthala House, which serves as the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister during his time in the capital.. A video from the engagement ceremony that was held in Delhi's Shangri-La Hotel, in which the parents of the bride are dancing, has gone viral on social media.

VIDEO | Visuals of Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal), AAP convenor and former Delhi CM, dancing with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at their daughter's engagement ceremony in Delhi on Thursday.



(Source: Third party)



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2025

The VVIP affair was attended by bigwigs of AAP including Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. The latter was also seen shaking a leg during the celebrations.

दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री Arvind Kejriwal के बेटी के शादी में नाचते हुवे नजर आए पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मन pic.twitter.com/Aqk7uWhxKc — Jitendra (@Jitendra120283) April 18, 2025

Harshita and Sambhav met each other during their time at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Sambhav works as a project management consultant for a private company. Harshita is a co-founder of a startup named Basil Health, as per reports.

