A war veteran living in Nye County, Nevada, was arrested after the sheriff took away seven of his "emotional support tigers". An angry Karl Mitchell says he has a prescription for the animals and the police "stole" the exotic cats from his property. Nye County Sheriff's office hurriedly took away seven Bengal tigers because, according to them, Mitchell did not have the correct permits.

Mitchell tried to resist the sheriffs and even threatened to release them on the deputies. He was arrested for this action and for causing obstruction. The 71-year-old suffers from PTSD and claims he has the permission to keep the tigers.

Mitchell told MailOnline that he has a prescription from a VA doctor, which states that the Bengal tigers were designated "emotional support animals". The doctor's note states that if the tigers are taken away from him, it "would severely undermine his mental health and emotional well-being".

"We’re the most qualified. We’re in compliance with the federal government, and the county is not," Mitchell alleged.

Mitchell accused police of treating the tigers badly

He said the county representatives raided his home at 7 am and drugged the animals. They were then packed in a cargo trailer and taken away. Mitchell accused the officers of having "no regard for the welfare of the tigers". He was enraged at their behaviour, saying the drugs could kill them.

His wife said she got scared to see the officers on their property, and the tigers were taken away in an inhumane manner. "You don’t transfer animals in a cargo trailer," she said.

Notably, the tigers were once owned by "Tiger King" Joe Exotic. The doctor's note can lead Mitchell to keep the animals without needing a permit from the state of Nevada. However, they do have a US Fish and Wildlife registration for them.

Special permit for tigers

Mitchell has a Special Conditions Animal Permit from the Nye County commissioners he obtained in 2019. But he was not allowed to display the animals or transport them. However, in 2023, a lawsuit against the sheriffs alleging discrimination was dismissed by a judge who stated that Mitchell did not have proper permits for keeping exotic animals and was non-compliant with local county codes.

Mitchell says he is worried about their well-being. Meanwhile, the county officers state the animals were in good condition, but raised concerns about their living conditions at the Mitchells' property. The tigers are at an "undisclosed sanctuary" and will be held there until release orders come.