The famous ghost of Oxford Castle has once again been caught on camera lurking in the halls. A tourist took an innocent picture while he was coming down the tower. But he accidentally captured the ghost of Oxford Castle in the room, a white figure in a cloak. Lewy Jones was on a daytime tour of the castle and said that when he had earlier looked inside the room, it was empty.

"The photo was actually accidentally taken on my digital camera while we were climbing back down the stairs from the tower," Jones told The Mirror. He said that he only noticed the eerie shadow in the doorway after he returned home and was going through the pictures.

"The spooky bit is that I am quite certain that the room was completely empty with no white dress as me my cousin and I had poked our heads in the doorway during the climb up".

The famous ghost of Oxford is said to be of Empress Matilda, the daughter of King Henry I. The location where she was photographed is where she escaped during a siege in the 12th century. The backpacker took the photo of the ghost in St George's Tower while descending the stairs.

Oxford Castle ghost inspired House of the Dragon character?

Matilda seemingly also had a link with the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. The character of Rhaenyra Targaryen is said to be based on Matilda. The ghost has reportedly been seen several times in the past as well. People claim that they have come across the spirit roaming the halls of the castle.

Matilda and the ghost of Oxford Castle are said to share similarities in their appearance based on how the Empress has been depicted in history books and paintings. The popular story of her escape tells how Matilda climbed down from the tower window during a siege. At the time, the River Thames was frozen, and Matilda skated across it to prevent the enemy from capturing her.

Jones says he is looking for answers as the photo gives him "the heebie-jeebies". He has reached out on social media and is "wondering if anyone from Oxford, or who is familiar with the castle", can explain the photo.

Other ghosts at Oxford Castle

Matilda's ghost is not the only one that haunts Oxford Castle. Over the years, people have reported eerie encounters in the hallways. The castle has existed for over 950 years. The fortress was turned into a prison in the 17th century. Ghostly tales tell about a spirit named Mary Blandy who was sentenced to death for murdering her father in 1752.

A monk who mouths expletives and a little girl are also believed to live in the castle.