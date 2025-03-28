The swamps and streams of the Congo Basin in Africa are believed to be inhabited by a humongous creature that many people believe is a dinosaur. The legend of the dinosaur-like animal has been going around for over 100 years. It supposedly resembles the sauropod, a dinosaur with a long neck and is thought to be around the size of a "hippopotamus or a rhinoceros and an elephant".

However, experts say it is merely a case of mistaken identity, just like the Loch Ness monster. It is famously known as mokele-mbembe and has reportedly been seen by many people. According to National Geographic, after years of decreased sightings, reports of the beast making an appearance have increased again.

So, does a dinosaur really live in the Congo? Experts say that Africa is home to all kinds of animals, some of which have never been seen by humans.

Now with increasing deforestations, people are pushing into their habitats and encountering strange creatures. Instead of thinking that it might simply be a regular creature that they didn't know of, people assume that it is a long-lost animal, in this case, a dinosaur.

The legendary Congolese dinosaur

The legend of mokele-mbembe is famous in Congo, with villagers talking about it for decades. Selah Abong’o, a Congolese conservationist once encountered the "mythical dinosaur" in 2003 in the Odzala-Kokoua National Park. However, it turned out to be a giant elephant.

The Congo Basin is Earth’s second-largest rainforest. It has lost a major forest cover in the past few years, opening up the gates to an animal world that has never been seen before by many.

Laura Vlachova, a Czech conservationist, told National Geographic, "In bigger settlements where habitats are being pushed into and people aren’t used to seeing large animals, they’re suddenly encountering them all the time."

Mokele-mbembe sightings have increased

She says these people claim to have seen mokele-mbembe, a creature with roots in African legends, which people suddenly think is true. "I think what it really shows is how folklore is starting to reflect the reality of a shrinking ecosystem," she added.

In Congo, forests are cleared to grow peanuts, bananas, maize and more, and the vegetation that is left is burned to fertilise the soil with ash. However, the fertility lasts two to five years after which the farmers clear more forests, moving further inside the forests.

During one such incident, Congolese biologist Joseph Oyange recalls that a teenager claimed to have heard a "mokele-mbembe roaring." They had, in reality, disrupted a gorilla habitat, and the animals entered the fields at night and destroyed everything. The teenager had actually heard a gorilla crying.

There are examples of animals who attained legendary status initially because people had never seen them before. This includes the pygmy hippo, which was believed to be an unidentified giant swine or pig.