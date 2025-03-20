Bengaluru dog lover brought home a rare breed which cost a whopping $5.7 million. It is a wolfdog called Cadabomb Okami and is said to be a cross between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd. The breed is considered to be the rarest of the rare in the world. S. Satish owns 150 breeds, and this one is the latest to join his team of canines.

Sharing a video of the wolfdog, he wrote, "Over 1 lakh people flocked to see our showstopper, the majestic Cadaboms wolfdog." The dog has a wholesome appetite and has a diet which includes 3 kg of raw meat in a day. The owner is very cautious of how the canine is fed and so avoids packaged food which has traces of steroids, which he says reduces the life span.

Speaking to news outlet Sun, Satish said, "He is an extremely rare breed of dog and looks exactly like a wolf. This breed has not been sold in the world before. The dog was bred in the US and is extraordinary. I spent 50 million INR on buying this pup because I am fond of dogs and like to own unique dogs and introduce them to India."

He added, "I spent money on these dogs because they are rare. Besides, I get enough money because people are always curious to see them. They take selfies and pictures. My dog and I get more attention than an actor at a movie screening; we both are crowd-pullers."

Caucasian Shepherds have muscular bodies and are known as guard dogs that often ward off predators from attacking poultry and livestock. Given its furry exterior, the breed usually thrives and adapts to cold countries, viz., Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, and parts of Russia.

But Satish is confident that Bengaluru weather is good enough for the fluffy breed. He keeps all his dogs on a seven-acre farm where there is ample space for them to move around. He assured, "They don't need an air conditioner, as the weather in the city is cool, but they are well taken care of."