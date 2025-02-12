A Ryanair flight from Rome to Germany faced an unusual delay after crew members heard a mysterious meowing sound just before takeoff. Upon investigation, they found a black-and-white kitten hiding inside the aircraft’s electrical bay.

Flight cancelled for safety

According to the New York Post, as maintenance workers attempted to retrieve the unexpected passenger, the kitten refused to be caught, slipping further into the plane’s wiring. Concerned about potential damage to critical systems, the airline had no choice but to cancel the flight. The plane was grounded while technicians carefully dismantled panels in an effort to track the elusive intruder.

Voluntarily escape

Despite repeated attempts to catch it, the feline continued to evade capture, darting between compartments and making its way through the aircraft like a game of hide-and-seek. After hours of pursuit, the cat finally made a surprise exit, strolling out through an open door and down the aircraft stairs, before casually crossing the runway.

Not the first such incident

This isn’t the first time a cat has disrupted a flight. Similar incidents have been reported in the past as well.

Two-day delay and costly consequences

Due to the incident, Ryanair was forced to keep the aircraft grounded for two days, likely incurring significant financial losses. While the delay frustrated passengers, aviation experts noted that allowing the flight to proceed with an animal hidden in the electrical bay could have posed serious risks at 30,000 feet.