K-9 Hurricane, a 15-year-old Belgian Malinois who helped ensure the safety of the White House, died this week.

Christina Roof, of K9s of Valor, confirmed Hurricane's death in a social media post.

Roof posted, "The hole his absence has caused in the hearts of his family and friends is immeasurable."

The most decorated dog in US history, Hurricane, came under the limelight when he was awarded the Secretary's Award for Valor from the Department of Homeland Security alongside his longtime handler, Marshall Mirarchi.

In 2022, Hurricane received the Distinguished Service Medal, according to the Secret Service.

He received some other honours also, including the United States Secret Service Award for Merit, the PDSA (People's Dispensary for Sick Animals) Order of Merit, and the American Medal Center Top Dog.

He also got a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first dog to receive the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal.

In 2016, he retired and went on to serve as a mascot for Mirarchi's charity, Hurricane's Heroes.

Mirarchi wrote on Instagram that Hurricane "absolutely loved every day working at the White House."

How did Hurricane take care of White House?

In September 2014, the Secret Service found itself embroiled in a scandal when a fence jumper managed to trespass on White House grounds and nearly made it to the building itself.

After a month, a second person breached the White House's perimeter, however, this time they were quickly apprehended.

This was all due to the Hurricane, the most decorated dog in US history and a special one to the White House.

