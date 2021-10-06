These 'genius dogs' could remember names of 100 of their toys

Your dog may affectionately follow you everywhere and respond to variety of your commands to up the aww factor. But we don't take them to understand human language beyond a point. But a new study has revealed that dogs may be more intelligent than we think they are

The study involved six 'genius dogs' from across the world. Researchers from Hungary spent two years searching for dogs who could remember names of their toys.

If you are rubbishing this just because your dog remembers a few toys, hold your horses.

These genius dogs could remember names of at least 28 toys. Some of them could even remember 100!

They were then made part of Genius Dog Challenge, a live-streamed event in which the dogs took part in variety of experiments.

The dogs, Max (Hungary), Gaia (Brazil), Nalani (Netherlands), Squall (US), Whisky (Norway), and Rico (Spain) were part of the experiments.

A researcher who led the study has been quoted by The Guardian as saying that the dogs could sometimes remember name of a toy after hearing it just four times.

All the dogs who took part in the study were border collies, a breed that is known for its sheep herding skills. These dogs are known to be more attuned to cues from humans.