Amping up his attack on his predecessor, Joe Biden, United States President Donald Trump has once again called him the "worst president" of the US. Calling him "sleepy Joe Biden", Trump took to X and accused the Biden administration of allowing millions of criminals. Trump's attack on Biden comes at the backdrop of his war on the US border. Stating that the people of the United States have voted for him to "get these killers and thugs out", Trump added that Biden's strategy on the open border was "very dangerous."

Sleepy Joe Biden, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, has allowed millions and millions of Criminals, many of them murderers, drug dealers, and people released from prisons and mental institutions from all around the world, to enter our Country through it’s… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2025

Earlier on Thursday (Apr 18), while talking with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House, President Trump said that former President Jimmy Carter “died a happy man”. He added that former President Joe Biden was “worse than Jimmy Carter.”“Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn’t the worst president, Joe Biden was,” Trump told reporters.

Carter died in December 2024 at 100 years old. At the time of his death, Carter was the longest living president in American history.

Biden criticised Trump in his first speech after US polls

Former President Biden slammed Donald Trump in his first major speech since leaving the White House, calling out his successor's frenetic government overhaul. Biden claimed that the "hatchet" effort put Americans' retirement benefits at risk.

"Fewer than 100 days, this administration has done so much damage, and so much destruction - it's kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon," Biden told a conference of disability advocates in Chicago. "They've taken a hatchet to the Social Security administration, pushing 7,000 employees out the door," said the former president said as he referred to the national agency which pays out retirement and disability benefits.

